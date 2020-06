5235 Fisher Island Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

EXPERIENCE FISHER ISLAND LIVING AT ITS FINEST IN THIS LOVELY 3RD FLOOR BAYVIEW UNIT OFFERING BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC VIEWS OF BISCAYNE BAY AND THE MIAMI DOWNTOWN SKYLINE. FEATURES INCLUDE: OVER SIZED TERRACES PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING, 2 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN, 2.5 BATHS, 1,950 SQ. FT. INTERIOR, MARBLE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FLOOR TO CEILING SLIDING DOORS, GREAT VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM, WET BAR AND MANY MORE FEATURES. THE BUILDING HAS BEEN RECENTLY RENOVATED WITH NEW ELEVATORS, GARAGE, FRONT ENTRANCE, LANDSCAPING, MARBLE FLOORS IN THE COMMON AREAS, ETC. LIVE THE FISHER ISLAND LIFESTYLE IN THIS EXCEPTIONAL PROPERTY! UNIT CAN BE RENTED SHORT TERM, PRICE TO BE DETERMINE. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE. THE UNIT IS OFFERED UNFURNISHED. EASY TO SHOW!