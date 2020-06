19243 Fisher Island Dr

Amenities

EXPERIENCE FISHER ISLAND LIVING AT IT'S FINEST IN THIS SPECTACULAR OCEAN DIRECT SEASIDE VILLAGE 4TH FLOOR UNIT. THIS MAGNIFICENT RENTAL HAS BEEN COMPLETED RENOVATED. IT SHOWCASES: 3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, MARBLE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, AN OPEN KITCHEN WITH TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES, WALK IN CLOSETS, EXPANSIVE TERRACES PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING AND MANY MORE FEATURES. LIVE THE FISHER ISLAND LIFESTYLE IN EXCEPTIONAL UNIT. THE UNIT IS OFFERED UNFURNISHED. MINIMUM RENTAL PERIOD IS 6 MONTHS. ALSO ON THE MARKET FOR SALE ASKING $2.590M. EASY TO SHOW!