19222 Fisher Island Dr

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities pool

OCEAN DIRECT VIEWS FROM THIS GORGEOUS 2ND FLOOR SEASIDE VILLAGE RENTAL. PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED & RENOVATED. FEATURES INCLUDE: 3 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHROOMS, PORCELAIN WOOD AND MARBLE FLOORS, TOP OF THE LINE KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, AUTOMATIC WINDOW TREATMENTS AND IT IS A SMART HOUSE. ASKING $20,000 PER MONTH FOR AN ANNUAL LEASE. SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE ASKING $36,000 PER MONTH PLUS 13% TAX OR $2,500 PLUS 13% TAX PER NIGHT WITH A MINIMUM LEASE TERM OF 14 NIGHTS. LIVE THE FISHER ISLAND LIFESTYLE IN THIS EXCEPTIONAL RENTAL. EASY TO SHOW!