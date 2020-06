Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool furnished

THIS BEAUTIFUL FISHER ISLAND UNIT IS LOCATED ON THE FOURTH FLOOR OF SEASIDE VILLAGE WITH DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FEATURING 2 BEDROOMS, PLUS A DEN WITH A MURPHY BED, 2 BATHS, 1,875 SQ FT INTERIOR, EXPANSIVE TERRACES, OPEN RENOVATED KITCHEN, MARBLE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, ETC. UNIT IS OFFERED FULLY FURNISHED (ARTWORK NOT INCLUDED) AND IT IS AVAILABLE FOR SHORT OR LONG TERM RENTALS, NO RENTAL RESTRICTIONS. EASY TO SHOW. LIVE THE FISHER ISLAND LIFESTYLE IN THIS EXCEPTIONAL UNIT.