Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool microwave range

Visit this lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath Seaside Village rental available to rent short term or long term. Price will be upon request for short term. Features include: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,429 sq ft interior, marble floors throughout, spacious terraces over looking the garden and many more. Live the Fisher Island Lifestyle in this lovely rental. Unit is also available for sale. Easy to show!