6520 BRIDGECREST DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

With 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a 2 car garage, this quaint move-in ready rental in popular FishHawk Ranch efficiently utilizes each of its 1908 sq ft! Take advantage of the award-winning amenities such as resort-like pools, 30+ miles of trails, fitness centers, A-rated schools & community events!



Be welcomed through the entry with transom windows into the open living area featuring beautiful wood laminate flooring that continues throughout most common areas. Immaculate ceramic tile can be appreciated in the kitchen & wet areas.



The bright open kitchen which overlooks the cozy family room is the heart of the home! Featuring ample cabinetry & counter space for all your storage & preparation needs, entertaining is made easy. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & gas range. Washer & Dryer are also included! Access the covered & screened lanai via sliding glass doors & enjoy Florida living at its best.



All bedrooms boast plush carpeting - perfect for overworked feet. The Master Suite boasts a walk-in closet & master bath complete with dual basin vanity, garden tub & shower combination & separate water closet.



Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control are included in rent services saving you time and money!