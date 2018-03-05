All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 6520 BRIDGECREST DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
6520 BRIDGECREST DRIVE
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:58 AM

6520 BRIDGECREST DRIVE

6520 Bridgecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6520 Bridgecrest Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
With 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a 2 car garage, this quaint move-in ready rental in popular FishHawk Ranch efficiently utilizes each of its 1908 sq ft! Take advantage of the award-winning amenities such as resort-like pools, 30+ miles of trails, fitness centers, A-rated schools & community events!

Be welcomed through the entry with transom windows into the open living area featuring beautiful wood laminate flooring that continues throughout most common areas. Immaculate ceramic tile can be appreciated in the kitchen & wet areas.

The bright open kitchen which overlooks the cozy family room is the heart of the home! Featuring ample cabinetry & counter space for all your storage & preparation needs, entertaining is made easy. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & gas range. Washer & Dryer are also included! Access the covered & screened lanai via sliding glass doors & enjoy Florida living at its best.

All bedrooms boast plush carpeting - perfect for overworked feet. The Master Suite boasts a walk-in closet & master bath complete with dual basin vanity, garden tub & shower combination & separate water closet.

Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control are included in rent services saving you time and money!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6520 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have any available units?
6520 BRIDGECREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6520 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have?
Some of 6520 BRIDGECREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6520 BRIDGECREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6520 BRIDGECREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6520 BRIDGECREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6520 BRIDGECREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6520 BRIDGECREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6520 BRIDGECREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6520 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6520 BRIDGECREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6520 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6520 BRIDGECREST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6520 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6520 BRIDGECREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6520 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6520 BRIDGECREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6520 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6520 BRIDGECREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa