All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 6322 BRIDGECREST DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
6322 BRIDGECREST DRIVE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

6322 BRIDGECREST DRIVE

6322 Bridgecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6322 Bridgecrest Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in FishHawk Ranch. Walking distance to Aquatic Center and Park Square. Brand new title in entry and oak wood flooring in living/family room. Solid surface counter tops and oak cabinets in kitchen. Master bathroom features a 6ft Jacuzzi jetted tub and walk in shower. Washer and Dryer included at tenant's convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6322 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have any available units?
6322 BRIDGECREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6322 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have?
Some of 6322 BRIDGECREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6322 BRIDGECREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6322 BRIDGECREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 BRIDGECREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6322 BRIDGECREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6322 BRIDGECREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6322 BRIDGECREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6322 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6322 BRIDGECREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6322 BRIDGECREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6322 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6322 BRIDGECREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6322 BRIDGECREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6322 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6322 BRIDGECREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa