6322 BRIDGECREST DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in FishHawk Ranch. Walking distance to Aquatic Center and Park Square. Brand new title in entry and oak wood flooring in living/family room. Solid surface counter tops and oak cabinets in kitchen. Master bathroom features a 6ft Jacuzzi jetted tub and walk in shower. Washer and Dryer included at tenant's convenience.