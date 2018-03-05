All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

6304 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE

6304 Bridgevista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6304 Bridgevista Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This wonderful home has 4 bedrooms + an office, 3 bathrooms and a 2 car garage in a great community in FishHawk Ranch! You will immediately notice the open & spacious floor plan and the high volume ceilings as you step in! Lots of windows that bring in natural light. Has a separate formal living room and formal dining room with arches, crown moulding and chair rails. The den/office is right by the entry and is quite roomy. This upgraded kitchen features corian countertops, breakfast bar, 42" cabinets, mosaic glass backsplash & stainless appliances! It is open to the family room and the breakfast nook and a view of the backyard. Split bedroom layout has the master bedroom on one side and the 3 other bedrooms on the other. The master bedroom has a big walk in closet and the master bathroom has dual sinks, marble counter, garden tub & separate shower. Two of the secondary bedrooms share a Jack-n-Jill bath. And the 4th bedroom has a full bath that leads to the backyard. Wood laminate and tile flooring all living areas! Enjoy the oversized screened lanai with pavers and a water fountain great for entertaining. The community offers tons of amenities. There are multiple clubhouses, pools, gyms, tennis and basketball courts, a skate park, baseball field and more. A rated schools are a big plus! Rent includes lawn fertilization and weed control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6304 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE have any available units?
6304 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6304 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 6304 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6304 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6304 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6304 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6304 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6304 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6304 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6304 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6304 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6304 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6304 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6304 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6304 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6304 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6304 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6304 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6304 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
