6304 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE

Amenities
This wonderful home has 4 bedrooms + an office, 3 bathrooms and a 2 car garage in a great community in FishHawk Ranch! You will immediately notice the open & spacious floor plan and the high volume ceilings as you step in! Lots of windows that bring in natural light. Has a separate formal living room and formal dining room with arches, crown moulding and chair rails. The den/office is right by the entry and is quite roomy. This upgraded kitchen features corian countertops, breakfast bar, 42" cabinets, mosaic glass backsplash & stainless appliances! It is open to the family room and the breakfast nook and a view of the backyard. Split bedroom layout has the master bedroom on one side and the 3 other bedrooms on the other. The master bedroom has a big walk in closet and the master bathroom has dual sinks, marble counter, garden tub & separate shower. Two of the secondary bedrooms share a Jack-n-Jill bath. And the 4th bedroom has a full bath that leads to the backyard. Wood laminate and tile flooring all living areas! Enjoy the oversized screened lanai with pavers and a water fountain great for entertaining. The community offers tons of amenities. There are multiple clubhouses, pools, gyms, tennis and basketball courts, a skate park, baseball field and more. A rated schools are a big plus! Rent includes lawn fertilization and weed control.