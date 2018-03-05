6304 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

This wonderful home has 4 bedrooms + an office, 3 bathrooms and a 2 car garage in a great community in FishHawk Ranch! You will immediately notice the open & spacious floor plan and the high volume ceilings as you step in! Lots of windows that bring in natural light. Has a separate formal living room and formal dining room with arches, crown moulding and chair rails. The den/office is right by the entry and is quite roomy. This upgraded kitchen features corian countertops, breakfast bar, 42" cabinets, mosaic glass backsplash & stainless appliances! It is open to the family room and the breakfast nook and a view of the backyard. Split bedroom layout has the master bedroom on one side and the 3 other bedrooms on the other. The master bedroom has a big walk in closet and the master bathroom has dual sinks, marble counter, garden tub & separate shower. Two of the secondary bedrooms share a Jack-n-Jill bath. And the 4th bedroom has a full bath that leads to the backyard. Wood laminate and tile flooring all living areas! Enjoy the oversized screened lanai with pavers and a water fountain great for entertaining. The community offers tons of amenities. There are multiple clubhouses, pools, gyms, tennis and basketball courts, a skate park, baseball field and more. A rated schools are a big plus! Rent includes lawn fertilization and weed control.