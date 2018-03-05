All apartments in Fish Hawk
6218 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE

6218 Bridgevista Drive
Location

6218 Bridgevista Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
The back water view overlooking the pool will have you!! Welocme to this lovely 4 bed, 3 bath pool home with large office in popular Fish Hawk Ranch. Three way split floor plan with large bedrooms providing privacy for all. The family room features a gas fireplace and is adjacent to the kitchen and nook area. The kitchen is spacious with built in desk area, center island and lots of cabinets and counter space. Appliances include: range, dishwasher, microwave and fridge. Inside laundry room with washer, dryer, utility sink, cabinets and folding table. The three car garage has epoxy finish on floors and will provide extra storage. Enjoy sitting out back by the pool with your morning coffee or evening beverage and soak in the water view. Or you can change it up and sit on the cozy covered front porch that overlooks a green grassy view across the street. Fishhawk Ranch is acclaimed for it's amenities that include pools, water slide, splash pad, basketball and tennis courts and multiple fitness areas. Close to good restaurants and zoned for the best schools in the county.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6218 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE have any available units?
6218 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6218 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 6218 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6218 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6218 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6218 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6218 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6218 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6218 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6218 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6218 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6218 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6218 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6218 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6218 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6218 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6218 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6218 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6218 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
