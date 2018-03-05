6218 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

The back water view overlooking the pool will have you!! Welocme to this lovely 4 bed, 3 bath pool home with large office in popular Fish Hawk Ranch. Three way split floor plan with large bedrooms providing privacy for all. The family room features a gas fireplace and is adjacent to the kitchen and nook area. The kitchen is spacious with built in desk area, center island and lots of cabinets and counter space. Appliances include: range, dishwasher, microwave and fridge. Inside laundry room with washer, dryer, utility sink, cabinets and folding table. The three car garage has epoxy finish on floors and will provide extra storage. Enjoy sitting out back by the pool with your morning coffee or evening beverage and soak in the water view. Or you can change it up and sit on the cozy covered front porch that overlooks a green grassy view across the street. Fishhawk Ranch is acclaimed for it's amenities that include pools, water slide, splash pad, basketball and tennis courts and multiple fitness areas. Close to good restaurants and zoned for the best schools in the county.