Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:54 PM

6104 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE

6104 Skylarkcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6104 Skylarkcrest Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Fishhawk 4 bed - 2 full bath home located in a prime location with a large screened in pool. Includes real hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, 1.5 car garage, large screened in patio with a nice swimming pool. Walk to Floridas top rated schools, Park Square and the aquatic center. Enjoy concerts in the park, restaurants, shops and an incredible Aquatic center with multiple pools and exercise facility. A quiet location with a nature area to the right side of the home. Details: Rent - $1675/month with a $2000 deposit. Pet fee is $300 non refundable per pet. Features - Vaulted ceilings, real hardwood floors, large screened in patio with pool, spacious layout with a washer and dryer on site. Location - Prime Fishhawk location, walk to schools, Aquatic center and Park square. Application - $125 application fee, credit, background and references. All new carpet and newer appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6104 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have any available units?
6104 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6104 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have?
Some of 6104 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6104 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6104 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6104 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6104 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6104 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6104 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6104 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6104 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6104 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6104 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6104 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6104 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6104 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6104 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6104 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6104 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

