6104 SKYLARKCREST DRIVE

Beautiful Fishhawk 4 bed - 2 full bath home located in a prime location with a large screened in pool. Includes real hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, 1.5 car garage, large screened in patio with a nice swimming pool. Walk to Floridas top rated schools, Park Square and the aquatic center. Enjoy concerts in the park, restaurants, shops and an incredible Aquatic center with multiple pools and exercise facility. A quiet location with a nature area to the right side of the home. Details: Rent - $1675/month with a $2000 deposit. Pet fee is $300 non refundable per pet. Features - Vaulted ceilings, real hardwood floors, large screened in patio with pool, spacious layout with a washer and dryer on site. Location - Prime Fishhawk location, walk to schools, Aquatic center and Park square. Application - $125 application fee, credit, background and references. All new carpet and newer appliances.