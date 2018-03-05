6009 GANNETDALE DRIVE

Amenities

Bevis School District! Lawn Care Included! $ave with Reclaimed Water for Irrigation! Immaculately Clean and ready for move-in today! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car-Garage home, with over 2,100 square feet, is located in Fishhawk Ranch's central neighborhood of Gannet Glade. Abundant windows, an open floor plan, and neutral color scheme make this home feel bright and airy. The large triple-sliding glass door in the family room overlooks the stocked pond and large back yard. Inside, the split bedroom floorplan offers privacy for everyone. The eat-in kitchen includes plenty of cabinets and is open to the living and dining areas, keeping you in the center of the action. The master bedroom features a double-tray ceiling and the bathroom features a garden tub and separate shower, plus a huge walk-in closet. Located in the heart of Fishhawk, easily walk to Park Square, the Osprey Club, and Bevis Elementary! No need for a lawn mower as complete lawn maintenance is included -- mowing, tree, and shrub pruning, plus turf and plant pest control and fertilization and irrigation system maintenance is all included -- a $140/mo. value! Call to verify availability and apply online!