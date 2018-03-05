All apartments in Fish Hawk
6009 GANNETDALE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6009 GANNETDALE DRIVE

6009 Gannetdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6009 Gannetdale Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bevis School District! Lawn Care Included! $ave with Reclaimed Water for Irrigation! Immaculately Clean and ready for move-in today! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car-Garage home, with over 2,100 square feet, is located in Fishhawk Ranch's central neighborhood of Gannet Glade. Abundant windows, an open floor plan, and neutral color scheme make this home feel bright and airy. The large triple-sliding glass door in the family room overlooks the stocked pond and large back yard. Inside, the split bedroom floorplan offers privacy for everyone. The eat-in kitchen includes plenty of cabinets and is open to the living and dining areas, keeping you in the center of the action. The master bedroom features a double-tray ceiling and the bathroom features a garden tub and separate shower, plus a huge walk-in closet. Located in the heart of Fishhawk, easily walk to Park Square, the Osprey Club, and Bevis Elementary! No need for a lawn mower as complete lawn maintenance is included -- mowing, tree, and shrub pruning, plus turf and plant pest control and fertilization and irrigation system maintenance is all included -- a $140/mo. value! Call to verify availability and apply online!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 GANNETDALE DRIVE have any available units?
6009 GANNETDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6009 GANNETDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 6009 GANNETDALE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 GANNETDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6009 GANNETDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 GANNETDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6009 GANNETDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6009 GANNETDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6009 GANNETDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6009 GANNETDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6009 GANNETDALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 GANNETDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6009 GANNETDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6009 GANNETDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6009 GANNETDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 GANNETDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6009 GANNETDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6009 GANNETDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6009 GANNETDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
