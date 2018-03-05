All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 5715 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
5715 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:24 AM

5715 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE

5715 Fishhawk Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5715 Fishhawk Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
Fishhawk Ridge Gated Townhouse! Zones to Bevis Elementary! Rent includes WATER! Upgraded with Granite in Kitchen & ALL Baths! This is the largest Floor Plan with 2 or 3 bedrooms (or use as Office), 2.5 bath home has wood laminate in the Great Room & 1st Floor Office/Bedroom! New Carpeting throughout! Tile in Wet Areas! Kitchen and All bathrooms have been upgraded to include granite counter tops! Sliders out to patio provide wonderful dining/entertaining under roof opportunities. Master Suite w/Full Bath Ensuite & Walk-in Closet! 2nd Bedroom upstairs also has a Full Bath that you can access via the hallway! Washer & Dryer provided with home is upstairs as well! Home is Professionally Managed by top-rated responsive Anderson Realty Team. Amenities include Pool inside the Townhouse Gates and all other Fishhawk Ranch Amenities; 4 pools, 3 Workout Facilities, Movie Theater, Tennis Courts/Club, Basketball Courts and countless Play Ground Facilities. Application Process requires Property Manager Application and HOA Application for Approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5715 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
5715 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5715 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 5715 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5715 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5715 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5715 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5715 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5715 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5715 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5715 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5715 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5715 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5715 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5715 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5715 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5715 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5715 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5715 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5715 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa