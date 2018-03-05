5715 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities
Fishhawk Ridge Gated Townhouse! Zones to Bevis Elementary! Rent includes WATER! Upgraded with Granite in Kitchen & ALL Baths! This is the largest Floor Plan with 2 or 3 bedrooms (or use as Office), 2.5 bath home has wood laminate in the Great Room & 1st Floor Office/Bedroom! New Carpeting throughout! Tile in Wet Areas! Kitchen and All bathrooms have been upgraded to include granite counter tops! Sliders out to patio provide wonderful dining/entertaining under roof opportunities. Master Suite w/Full Bath Ensuite & Walk-in Closet! 2nd Bedroom upstairs also has a Full Bath that you can access via the hallway! Washer & Dryer provided with home is upstairs as well! Home is Professionally Managed by top-rated responsive Anderson Realty Team. Amenities include Pool inside the Townhouse Gates and all other Fishhawk Ranch Amenities; 4 pools, 3 Workout Facilities, Movie Theater, Tennis Courts/Club, Basketball Courts and countless Play Ground Facilities. Application Process requires Property Manager Application and HOA Application for Approval