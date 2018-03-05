Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite pet friendly tennis court

5102 Sanderling Ridge Dr Available 07/05/19 STUNNING 5 BEDROOM/3 BATH HOME IN FISHHAWK COMMUNITY!! - PLEASE CALL THE KEN BROWNLEE REAL ESTATE TEAM AT 813-413-4229 FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS PROPERTY! Stunning 5 bedroom/3 bath home in the desirable community of Fishhawk. Gourmet kitchen has custom cabinets, walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances, including a gas range. Master and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs...which also features a huge bonus room, laundry room and 3rd bathroom with dual sinks. All bathrooms have beautiful granite counter tops and upgraded tilework. Fifth bedroom located downstairs, with an additional bathroom, making it a great guest room. Enjoy the many, many Fishhawk Community Amenities available including 2 pools, water park, miles of biking, walking trails, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, clubhouse and more!! Come and get it before it's gone! ***Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit. At move-in tenant costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fees ***



(RLNE2354895)