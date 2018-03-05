All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

5102 Sanderling Ridge Dr

5102 Sanderling Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5102 Sanderling Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
tennis court
STUNNING 5 BEDROOM/3 BATH HOME IN FISHHAWK COMMUNITY!! - PLEASE CALL THE KEN BROWNLEE REAL ESTATE TEAM AT 813-413-4229 FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS PROPERTY! Stunning 5 bedroom/3 bath home in the desirable community of Fishhawk. Gourmet kitchen has custom cabinets, walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances, including a gas range. Master and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs...which also features a huge bonus room, laundry room and 3rd bathroom with dual sinks. All bathrooms have beautiful granite counter tops and upgraded tilework. Fifth bedroom located downstairs, with an additional bathroom, making it a great guest room. Enjoy the many, many Fishhawk Community Amenities available including 2 pools, water park, miles of biking, walking trails, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, clubhouse and more!! Come and get it before it's gone! ***Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit. At move-in tenant costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fees ***

(RLNE2354895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5102 Sanderling Ridge Dr have any available units?
5102 Sanderling Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5102 Sanderling Ridge Dr have?
Some of 5102 Sanderling Ridge Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 Sanderling Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5102 Sanderling Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 Sanderling Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5102 Sanderling Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5102 Sanderling Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 5102 Sanderling Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5102 Sanderling Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5102 Sanderling Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 Sanderling Ridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5102 Sanderling Ridge Dr has a pool.
Does 5102 Sanderling Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 5102 Sanderling Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 Sanderling Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5102 Sanderling Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5102 Sanderling Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5102 Sanderling Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
