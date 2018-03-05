17012 Hawkcrest Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym pool tennis court

Newly Renovated Single Family 3/2/2 In Fishhawk - Property Id: 230899



Newly renovated single family home located in the highly desirable community of Fishhawk Ranch. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a large kitchen, complete with a breakfast nook, built in desk, lots of cabinet storage and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen overlooks a spacious open concept dining room and living room located in the heart of this split floor plan home. The master bedroom with private en suite bath can be found tucked away off the living room, with secondary bedrooms and bathroom on the opposite side of the home. A sliding glass door leads to a screened-in lanai overlooking a backyard with plenty of space to enjoy the beautiful Florida weather. Additional features include brand new flooring throughout as well as updated paint and new fixtures. Zoned for A-rated schools: Fishhawk Creek Elementary, Randall Middle and Newsome High Schools. Fishhawk offers miles of walking trails, pools, tennis courts, basketball courts and fitness centers.

Lawn Care included.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230899

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5597188)