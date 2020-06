Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come and see this wonderful Pool home in Fishhawk Ranch. Kitchen offers granite countertops and backsplash with a breakfast bar, separated formal dining and living room. There is a huge loft upstairs and all bedrooms are downstairs. Fully fenced yard with a larger screened in lanai. Don't miss out on this opportunity!!