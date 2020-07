Amenities

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home. Start fresh this spring in your dream home" Come and see this charming home in Phase 1 of fishhawk. Near community pool and tennis courts. Home offers wood floors, screened in patio, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Don't miss out on this opportunity come and see it today!