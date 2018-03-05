16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

AMAZING POND VIEW!! This beautiful townhome located in the gated Fishhawk Ranch is available for immediate occupancy. Located in one of the very best school districts in the region. With a 2 car garage and open floorpan this house is perfect for your family and friends gatherings. Plenty of light in the master bedroom with its 3 big windows with a beautiful view. All bedrooms and full bathrooms upstairs. Community located at close distance of shopping, banks, restaurants and super markets. Community features fitness center, Aquatic Center, many pools, basketball and tennis courts, skatepark and much more. Don’t waste this great opportunity!! Schedule a showing today. Super easy to show. ***Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit. At move-in tenant, costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fees (if any)***