16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE

16543 Kingletridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16543 Kingletridge Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
AMAZING POND VIEW!! This beautiful townhome located in the gated Fishhawk Ranch is available for immediate occupancy. Located in one of the very best school districts in the region. With a 2 car garage and open floorpan this house is perfect for your family and friends gatherings. Plenty of light in the master bedroom with its 3 big windows with a beautiful view. All bedrooms and full bathrooms upstairs. Community located at close distance of shopping, banks, restaurants and super markets. Community features fitness center, Aquatic Center, many pools, basketball and tennis courts, skatepark and much more. Don’t waste this great opportunity!! Schedule a showing today. Super easy to show. ***Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit. At move-in tenant, costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fees (if any)***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16543 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
