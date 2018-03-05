16539 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE

Amenities

You will love this spacious 1,760 square foot, two-story townhome located in Fishhawk Ranch, a gated community with lots of amenities. With three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms and a two car garage there is plenty of space for the entire family. This home which has tile throughout the entire first floor is perfect for anyone who loves to cook, with an open kitchen and a huge pantry. Entertaining is easy since the kitchen overlooks the large living room and has a separate dining room. Upstairs there is a large master suite with walk-in closet and his and her sinks, as well as two additional bedrooms. There are lots of upgrades throughout this home. Relax outside in a private fenced yard and enjoy the view of the beautiful pond. Small pets allowed and rent does include water, sewer and trash removal. A Rated school district! Will work with lower credit score, however scores under 640 will have $3500 security deposit.