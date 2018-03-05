All apartments in Fish Hawk
Fish Hawk, FL
16539 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE
16539 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE

16539 Kingletridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16539 Kingletridge Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
You will love this spacious 1,760 square foot, two-story townhome located in Fishhawk Ranch, a gated community with lots of amenities. With three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms and a two car garage there is plenty of space for the entire family. This home which has tile throughout the entire first floor is perfect for anyone who loves to cook, with an open kitchen and a huge pantry. Entertaining is easy since the kitchen overlooks the large living room and has a separate dining room. Upstairs there is a large master suite with walk-in closet and his and her sinks, as well as two additional bedrooms. There are lots of upgrades throughout this home. Relax outside in a private fenced yard and enjoy the view of the beautiful pond. Small pets allowed and rent does include water, sewer and trash removal. A Rated school district! Will work with lower credit score, however scores under 640 will have $3500 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16539 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
16539 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16539 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 16539 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16539 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
16539 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16539 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16539 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 16539 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 16539 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 16539 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16539 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16539 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 16539 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 16539 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 16539 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 16539 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16539 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16539 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16539 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
