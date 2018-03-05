All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated November 27 2019 at 6:36 PM

16433 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE

16433 Kingletridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16433 Kingletridge Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cozy 2 bed, 2 bath townhome in the gated enclave of Kingletridge has just what you need!

Carpeted stairs lead you past the one-car garage to the main floor. The tiled combination living and dining rooms greet you at the top of the stairs.

The functional kitchen is adjacent to the living room and features recessed lighting and decorative pendant lights over the bar. Cool solid-surface countertops complement the dark appliances found throughout the kitchen.

The master bedroom, spacious and bright, provides an en suite bath with a private water closet, dual sink vanity, and oversized bathtub.

The second bedroom, found on the other side of the living area, is adjacent to the second full bath. Opposite the second bathroom is the laundry closet, with convenient shelving for storage.

In close proximity to community amenities and a functional layout, this delightful townhome won’t last long. Call today to schedule a tour!

Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control are included in rent services plus water and basic cable - saving you time and money!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16433 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
16433 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16433 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 16433 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16433 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
16433 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16433 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 16433 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16433 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 16433 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 16433 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16433 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16433 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 16433 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 16433 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 16433 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 16433 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16433 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16433 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16433 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

