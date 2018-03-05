16433 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE

Amenities

This cozy 2 bed, 2 bath townhome in the gated enclave of Kingletridge has just what you need!



Carpeted stairs lead you past the one-car garage to the main floor. The tiled combination living and dining rooms greet you at the top of the stairs.



The functional kitchen is adjacent to the living room and features recessed lighting and decorative pendant lights over the bar. Cool solid-surface countertops complement the dark appliances found throughout the kitchen.



The master bedroom, spacious and bright, provides an en suite bath with a private water closet, dual sink vanity, and oversized bathtub.



The second bedroom, found on the other side of the living area, is adjacent to the second full bath. Opposite the second bathroom is the laundry closet, with convenient shelving for storage.



In close proximity to community amenities and a functional layout, this delightful townhome won’t last long. Call today to schedule a tour!



Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control are included in rent services plus water and basic cable - saving you time and money!