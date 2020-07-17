All apartments in Fish Hawk
16427 Kingletridge Avenue
16427 Kingletridge Avenue

16427 Kingletridge Avenue · (813) 951-1868
Location

16427 Kingletridge Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16427 Kingletridge Avenue · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1253 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
playground
basketball court
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Fishhawk in Gated community - Please call Justin Alvarez 813-951-1868 for more information on this home. This townhouse is located in the wonderful community of Fishhawk Ranch. The community offers lots of amenities, including biking/jogging/walking trail, swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts and fitness areas. Close to shopping and easy access to area attractions. Call to schedule a showing. At time of move-in a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit (s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16427 Kingletridge Avenue have any available units?
16427 Kingletridge Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16427 Kingletridge Avenue have?
Some of 16427 Kingletridge Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16427 Kingletridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16427 Kingletridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16427 Kingletridge Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16427 Kingletridge Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16427 Kingletridge Avenue offer parking?
No, 16427 Kingletridge Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16427 Kingletridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16427 Kingletridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16427 Kingletridge Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 16427 Kingletridge Avenue has a pool.
Does 16427 Kingletridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16427 Kingletridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16427 Kingletridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16427 Kingletridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16427 Kingletridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16427 Kingletridge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
