16427 Kingletridge Avenue

Fishhawk in Gated community - Please call Justin Alvarez 813-951-1868 for more information on this home. This townhouse is located in the wonderful community of Fishhawk Ranch. The community offers lots of amenities, including biking/jogging/walking trail, swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts and fitness areas. Close to shopping and easy access to area attractions. Call to schedule a showing. At time of move-in a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit (s).



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4185978)