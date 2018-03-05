16316 Egret Crossing Ln

Amenities

Come see this amazing David Weekly home in sought after Egret Landing in Fishhawk Ranch. This spacious home features a generous living area with large bay windows overlooking the backyard and pond. The kitchen boasts an over-sized granite island, plenty of storage, and stainless steel appliances. The breakfast nook overlooks the patio and allows beautiful views and natural light. The formal dining room, office/flex room, guest bath, and over-sized laundry complete the downstairs. Upstairs you will find the oversized bonus living area for flexible family space, and a split bedroom plan with the master suite separate from two additional large bedrooms. The master suite includes ample space, a well laid out master bathroom, and a huge walk-in closet. This home has all the space your family will need! Enjoy the picturesque pond scenery in your shaded backyard, and enjoy great Florida outdoor living. Fishhawk Ranch has top rated schools and incredible amenities to keep your family busy. Nature trails, fitness centers, community pools and events are just some of the benefits of this family friendly community. Fishhawk Ranch is also convenient to Florida's top beaches, theme parks, downtown Tampa and Macdill AFB. Welcome home!



