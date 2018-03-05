All apartments in Fish Hawk
16311 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE

Location

16311 Bridgecrossing Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home. Start fresh this spring in your dream home".Come and see this beautiful home on a conservation pond in Fishhawk Ranch. Home offers 10' ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout the house. Formal living room and dining room combo and separate family room. Kitchen offers Corian countertops and cherry cabinets. Community offers great amenities such as pools, gyms, tennis courts, skatepark and restaurants. Walking distance to great schools and shopping near by. Come and see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16311 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have any available units?
16311 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16311 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have?
Some of 16311 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16311 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16311 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16311 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16311 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16311 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16311 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16311 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16311 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16311 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16311 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16311 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16311 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16311 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16311 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16311 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16311 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
