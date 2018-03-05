16311 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE

Amenities

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home. Start fresh this spring in your dream home".Come and see this beautiful home on a conservation pond in Fishhawk Ranch. Home offers 10' ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout the house. Formal living room and dining room combo and separate family room. Kitchen offers Corian countertops and cherry cabinets. Community offers great amenities such as pools, gyms, tennis courts, skatepark and restaurants. Walking distance to great schools and shopping near by. Come and see this home today!