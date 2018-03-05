16232 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage tennis court

This well-maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths, 2,617 square foot 2-story home is extremely clean and move-in ready!



A complete guest apartment located over the detached 2-car garage is fully-equipped with a living area, kitchen, bedroom, and full bath.



The bright kitchen has light-toned cabinets, gas range, and ceramic tile floors.



The den is located at the front with french door entry and a powder room finishes off the first floor. Upstairs, a central loft area is great as a separate retreat, craft or play area and connects the master suite, bedrooms 2 and 3 and bath 2.



The master bath includes a tub with separate shower, water closet, linen closet, large walk-in closet, and a dual-basin vanity.



Relax on the front porch and greet neighbors that pass by or enjoy an alfresco dinner from the covered back porch.



Fishhawk Ranch offers an array of activities including nature trails, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, an Aquatic Center, A-Rated Schools and more!



Complete lawn maintenance is included -- mowing, tree, and shrub pruning, plus turf and plant pest control and fertilization and irrigation system maintenance are all included -- that's $140/mo. in included services!