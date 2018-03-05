All apartments in Fish Hawk
16232 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE
Last updated October 10 2019 at 9:05 PM

16232 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE

16232 Bridgewalk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16232 Bridgewalk Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
This well-maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths, 2,617 square foot 2-story home is extremely clean and move-in ready!

A complete guest apartment located over the detached 2-car garage is fully-equipped with a living area, kitchen, bedroom, and full bath.

The bright kitchen has light-toned cabinets, gas range, and ceramic tile floors.

The den is located at the front with french door entry and a powder room finishes off the first floor. Upstairs, a central loft area is great as a separate retreat, craft or play area and connects the master suite, bedrooms 2 and 3 and bath 2.

The master bath includes a tub with separate shower, water closet, linen closet, large walk-in closet, and a dual-basin vanity.

Relax on the front porch and greet neighbors that pass by or enjoy an alfresco dinner from the covered back porch.

Fishhawk Ranch offers an array of activities including nature trails, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, an Aquatic Center, A-Rated Schools and more!

Complete lawn maintenance is included -- mowing, tree, and shrub pruning, plus turf and plant pest control and fertilization and irrigation system maintenance are all included -- that's $140/mo. in included services!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16232 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have any available units?
16232 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16232 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have?
Some of 16232 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16232 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16232 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16232 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16232 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16232 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16232 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16232 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16232 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16232 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16232 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16232 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16232 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16232 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16232 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16232 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16232 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
