All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 16219 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
16219 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

16219 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE

16219 Bridgewalk Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16219 Bridgewalk Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
FABULOUS FISHHAWK RANCH TOWNCENTER ! GREAT SCHOOLS ! AMENITIES GALORE ! RESORT STYLE LIVING ! Come see this Beautiful 3 Bedroom/Den-Office 3.5 Bath 2 Car Garage Plus Bonus Room or Detached Apartment with over 2,500+ Square Feet of Living Area ! Home has Large Covered Front/Back Porches to truly enjoy our Gorgeous Florida Weather this time of year ! This Awesome Two Story home has all of its Living Area downstairs with All Bedrooms upstairs in Main House ! Above The Detached Garage there is a Completed Bonus Room/Apartment with its own Bathroom that is Perfect for your Guests/Office/Play Room/Storage or whatever you may use it for ! This home is located within a 5 minute walk to Park Square or the Aquatic Center where you can enjoy all of the Amenities/Shops/Restaurants available to everyone who lives in Fishhawk Ranch ! Call your Agent today to schedule your showing !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16219 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have any available units?
16219 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16219 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have?
Some of 16219 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16219 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16219 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16219 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16219 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16219 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16219 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16219 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16219 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16219 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16219 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16219 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16219 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16219 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16219 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16219 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16219 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa