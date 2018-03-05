16219 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

FABULOUS FISHHAWK RANCH TOWNCENTER ! GREAT SCHOOLS ! AMENITIES GALORE ! RESORT STYLE LIVING ! Come see this Beautiful 3 Bedroom/Den-Office 3.5 Bath 2 Car Garage Plus Bonus Room or Detached Apartment with over 2,500+ Square Feet of Living Area ! Home has Large Covered Front/Back Porches to truly enjoy our Gorgeous Florida Weather this time of year ! This Awesome Two Story home has all of its Living Area downstairs with All Bedrooms upstairs in Main House ! Above The Detached Garage there is a Completed Bonus Room/Apartment with its own Bathroom that is Perfect for your Guests/Office/Play Room/Storage or whatever you may use it for ! This home is located within a 5 minute walk to Park Square or the Aquatic Center where you can enjoy all of the Amenities/Shops/Restaurants available to everyone who lives in Fishhawk Ranch ! Call your Agent today to schedule your showing !