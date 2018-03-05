All apartments in Fish Hawk
Fish Hawk, FL
15914 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

15914 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE

15914 Fishhawk View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15914 Fishhawk View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Popular 2bed/2.5bath end unit townhouse in gated community of Fishhawk Ridge. Combination living/dining room features a large pass through breakfast bar to kitchen . Kitchen opens to the back screened in Lanai that over looks a wooded area. The appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & smooth top range/oven. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and bath as well as a large secondary bedroom and hall bath. Laundry includes a WASHER AND DRYER and is located upstairs in hall closet. Just steps from community pool and mail kiosk. Tenants enjoy access to all Fishhawk amenities including miles of biking/hiking/walking trails, swimming pools, tot pools, water slide, fitness centers, movie theatre, clubhouses, sport area and the shops at Park Square. Come see today! Dog or cat welcome with HOA breed restrictions and 25lb. weight limit apply. Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15914 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
15914 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15914 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 15914 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15914 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15914 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15914 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15914 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 15914 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15914 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15914 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15914 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15914 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15914 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15914 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15914 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15914 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15914 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15914 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15914 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
