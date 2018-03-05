15914 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Popular 2bed/2.5bath end unit townhouse in gated community of Fishhawk Ridge. Combination living/dining room features a large pass through breakfast bar to kitchen . Kitchen opens to the back screened in Lanai that over looks a wooded area. The appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & smooth top range/oven. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and bath as well as a large secondary bedroom and hall bath. Laundry includes a WASHER AND DRYER and is located upstairs in hall closet. Just steps from community pool and mail kiosk. Tenants enjoy access to all Fishhawk amenities including miles of biking/hiking/walking trails, swimming pools, tot pools, water slide, fitness centers, movie theatre, clubhouses, sport area and the shops at Park Square. Come see today! Dog or cat welcome with HOA breed restrictions and 25lb. weight limit apply. Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposits.