All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 15102 SHEARCREST DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
15102 SHEARCREST DRIVE
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

15102 SHEARCREST DRIVE

15102 Shearcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15102 Shearcrest Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***DOING OUR PART: WE ARE WAIVING RENTAL APPLICATION FEES THRU 5/31 SO YOU CAN USE THAT WHERE YOU NEED IT MOST. OTHER APPLICABLE FEES STILL APPLY*** This lovely 4 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage home on a cul-de-sac is available for rent in the popular village of Shearcrest in FishHawk Ranch! The floor plan utilizes every bit of its 2143 square feet beautifully. The formal dining room has lovely wood laminate flooring and large arched windows. The bright kitchen boasts both ample 42” cabinetry with crown molding and a closet pantry for your storage needs. Appliances included are dishwasher, range, microwave, and refrigerator. A breakfast nook with chair rail & custom lighting completes the space. Enjoy the breakfast bar which adds plenty of preparation space and overlooks the family room. The cozy family room features volume ceilings, tile on the diagonal and access to the lanai via a triple sliding glass door -- a perfect gathering space for family and friends! The master retreat has private access to the lanai and features a master bathroom complete with dual basin vanity, plentiful cabinetry, garden tub, and separate, glass-enclosed shower. Take advantage of Florida living at its best as you relax on either the over-sized screen lanai or fenced in the side yard with stunning views of the pond and lush landscape. No need for a mower as all landscaping maintenance is included: Mowing, Trimming, Pruning, Fertilization of turf and shrubs, plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance saving you time and money! ** Take a virtual 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xAPi6wkqrK1&mls=1 **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15102 SHEARCREST DRIVE have any available units?
15102 SHEARCREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15102 SHEARCREST DRIVE have?
Some of 15102 SHEARCREST DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15102 SHEARCREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15102 SHEARCREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15102 SHEARCREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15102 SHEARCREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15102 SHEARCREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15102 SHEARCREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15102 SHEARCREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15102 SHEARCREST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15102 SHEARCREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15102 SHEARCREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15102 SHEARCREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15102 SHEARCREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15102 SHEARCREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15102 SHEARCREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15102 SHEARCREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15102 SHEARCREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa