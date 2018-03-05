15102 SHEARCREST DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

***DOING OUR PART: WE ARE WAIVING RENTAL APPLICATION FEES THRU 5/31 SO YOU CAN USE THAT WHERE YOU NEED IT MOST. OTHER APPLICABLE FEES STILL APPLY*** This lovely 4 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage home on a cul-de-sac is available for rent in the popular village of Shearcrest in FishHawk Ranch! The floor plan utilizes every bit of its 2143 square feet beautifully. The formal dining room has lovely wood laminate flooring and large arched windows. The bright kitchen boasts both ample 42” cabinetry with crown molding and a closet pantry for your storage needs. Appliances included are dishwasher, range, microwave, and refrigerator. A breakfast nook with chair rail & custom lighting completes the space. Enjoy the breakfast bar which adds plenty of preparation space and overlooks the family room. The cozy family room features volume ceilings, tile on the diagonal and access to the lanai via a triple sliding glass door -- a perfect gathering space for family and friends! The master retreat has private access to the lanai and features a master bathroom complete with dual basin vanity, plentiful cabinetry, garden tub, and separate, glass-enclosed shower. Take advantage of Florida living at its best as you relax on either the over-sized screen lanai or fenced in the side yard with stunning views of the pond and lush landscape. No need for a mower as all landscaping maintenance is included: Mowing, Trimming, Pruning, Fertilization of turf and shrubs, plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance saving you time and money! ** Take a virtual 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xAPi6wkqrK1&mls=1 **