14819 HERONGLEN DRIVE

Classic elegance and a family-inspired design pair perfectly in this 2-story open-concept POOL home located on a desirable conservation lot in beautiful Heron Glen at Fishhawk Ranch. This home features 5 beds, 3 full baths, and a 3 car garage, plus a bonus room and it’s just what you’ve been looking for!

The cook of the family will love the kitchen with 42” crowned cabinets, granite counters, center prep-island, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. The kitchen overlooks the roomy living room and breakfast nook with sliding glass doors leading out to your own private oasis.

Venture outside and discover a spacious paved screened lanai, heated pool with water features and a private backyard with no neighbors making it the perfect area for year-round entertaining.

Den downstairs can easily be used as a guest room, office or 5th bedroom and has a full-size bath that leads out to the pool area.

Upstairs, enjoy movie nights, or play-time in the large bonus space. The roomy secondary bedrooms share a full-size Jack and Jill bathroom.

Your large master suite features separate closets, and a spacious en-suite master bath with a garden tub, walk-in shower, dual sink vanity, and an additional spacious walk-in closet.

All landscaping maintenance and even complete pool service is included in the rent services - saving you time and money!

Fishhawk residents enjoy access to multiple community pools, rec centers, fitness, walking trails, close to shops, restaurants, grocery stores and top rated schools for all ages! Call today for more info!