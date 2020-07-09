All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated July 9 2020 at 3:05 AM

14819 HERONGLEN DRIVE

14819 Heronglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14819 Heronglen Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Classic elegance and a family-inspired design pair perfectly in this 2-story open-concept POOL home located on a desirable conservation lot in beautiful Heron Glen at Fishhawk Ranch. This home features 5 beds, 3 full baths, and a 3 car garage, plus a bonus room and it’s just what you’ve been looking for!
The cook of the family will love the kitchen with 42” crowned cabinets, granite counters, center prep-island, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. The kitchen overlooks the roomy living room and breakfast nook with sliding glass doors leading out to your own private oasis.
Venture outside and discover a spacious paved screened lanai, heated pool with water features and a private backyard with no neighbors making it the perfect area for year-round entertaining.
Den downstairs can easily be used as a guest room, office or 5th bedroom and has a full-size bath that leads out to the pool area.
Upstairs, enjoy movie nights, or play-time in the large bonus space. The roomy secondary bedrooms share a full-size Jack and Jill bathroom.
Your large master suite features separate closets, and a spacious en-suite master bath with a garden tub, walk-in shower, dual sink vanity, and an additional spacious walk-in closet.
All landscaping maintenance and even complete pool service is included in the rent services - saving you time and money!
Fishhawk residents enjoy access to multiple community pools, rec centers, fitness, walking trails, close to shops, restaurants, grocery stores and top rated schools for all ages! Call today for more info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14819 HERONGLEN DRIVE have any available units?
14819 HERONGLEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 14819 HERONGLEN DRIVE have?
Some of 14819 HERONGLEN DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14819 HERONGLEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14819 HERONGLEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14819 HERONGLEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14819 HERONGLEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 14819 HERONGLEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14819 HERONGLEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14819 HERONGLEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14819 HERONGLEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14819 HERONGLEN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14819 HERONGLEN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14819 HERONGLEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14819 HERONGLEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14819 HERONGLEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14819 HERONGLEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14819 HERONGLEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14819 HERONGLEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

