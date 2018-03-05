11404 Thames Fare Way

Amenities
Beautiful home in a family oriented neighborhood. - Property Id: 131095
This immaculate Channing Park home is a fully fenced-in lot. It has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, to include a first-floor master, flexible loft, formal dining area and office space. There's room for the entire family! The en-suite master bath includes a garden tub, separate walk-in shower, and dual-sink vanities, dual walk-in closets, one with under-stair storage. Upstairs, a flexible loft makes a great media room. The office boasts a full en-suite bath. All of the home's carpeted bedrooms are nicely sized. The sliding glass doors lead to the expansive covered lanai. Amazing clubhouse is within walking distance, to include community pool, kiddy water park, basketball court, dog park, and soccer field. Call for a showing today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/131095p
Property Id 131095
(RLNE5006565)