17890 COUNTY ROAD 455

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry new construction

Open floor plan with many windows that makes this under 1300 sq.ft. house seem much bigger than its dimensions. Be the first to live in this adorable bungalow that is completely modernized. Here you will be spoiled with a large yard that is maintained by the owners. A front and back porch to sit and relax while you take in the beauty of the landscaping. Outside storage room for your extras and a laundry room with the washer and dryer provided. Hurry make this your rental home and enjoy! Near Montverde Academy, Lake Sumter Community College and the turnpike.