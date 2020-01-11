All apartments in Ferndale
17890 COUNTY ROAD 455
17890 COUNTY ROAD 455

17890 County Road 455 · No Longer Available
17890 County Road 455, Ferndale, FL 34715
Ferndale

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
extra storage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
Open floor plan with many windows that makes this under 1300 sq.ft. house seem much bigger than its dimensions. Be the first to live in this adorable bungalow that is completely modernized. Here you will be spoiled with a large yard that is maintained by the owners. A front and back porch to sit and relax while you take in the beauty of the landscaping. Outside storage room for your extras and a laundry room with the washer and dryer provided. Hurry make this your rental home and enjoy! Near Montverde Academy, Lake Sumter Community College and the turnpike.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 17890 COUNTY ROAD 455 have any available units?
17890 COUNTY ROAD 455 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ferndale, FL.
What amenities does 17890 COUNTY ROAD 455 have?
Some of 17890 COUNTY ROAD 455's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17890 COUNTY ROAD 455 currently offering any rent specials?
17890 COUNTY ROAD 455 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17890 COUNTY ROAD 455 pet-friendly?
No, 17890 COUNTY ROAD 455 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferndale.
Does 17890 COUNTY ROAD 455 offer parking?
No, 17890 COUNTY ROAD 455 does not offer parking.
Does 17890 COUNTY ROAD 455 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17890 COUNTY ROAD 455 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17890 COUNTY ROAD 455 have a pool?
No, 17890 COUNTY ROAD 455 does not have a pool.
Does 17890 COUNTY ROAD 455 have accessible units?
No, 17890 COUNTY ROAD 455 does not have accessible units.
Does 17890 COUNTY ROAD 455 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17890 COUNTY ROAD 455 has units with dishwashers.
Does 17890 COUNTY ROAD 455 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17890 COUNTY ROAD 455 does not have units with air conditioning.

