Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:52 AM

2280 LELAND LANE

2280 Leland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2280 Leland Lane, Fern Park, FL 32707

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 and half bath in the desirable Devon subdivision. Property will have a new flooring through out the house . Close to downtown , Malls, Shopping Centers and Full sail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2280 LELAND LANE have any available units?
2280 LELAND LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fern Park, FL.
What amenities does 2280 LELAND LANE have?
Some of 2280 LELAND LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2280 LELAND LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2280 LELAND LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2280 LELAND LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2280 LELAND LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fern Park.
Does 2280 LELAND LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2280 LELAND LANE offers parking.
Does 2280 LELAND LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2280 LELAND LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2280 LELAND LANE have a pool?
No, 2280 LELAND LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2280 LELAND LANE have accessible units?
No, 2280 LELAND LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2280 LELAND LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2280 LELAND LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2280 LELAND LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2280 LELAND LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
