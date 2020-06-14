All apartments in Fern Park
Find more places like 227 Lochmond Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fern Park, FL
/
227 Lochmond Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

227 Lochmond Drive

227 Lochmond Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fern Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

227 Lochmond Drive, Fern Park, FL 32730

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 227 Lochmond Drive Fern Park FL · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,188 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5713524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Lochmond Drive have any available units?
227 Lochmond Drive has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 227 Lochmond Drive have?
Some of 227 Lochmond Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Lochmond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
227 Lochmond Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Lochmond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 227 Lochmond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fern Park.
Does 227 Lochmond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 227 Lochmond Drive does offer parking.
Does 227 Lochmond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Lochmond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Lochmond Drive have a pool?
Yes, 227 Lochmond Drive has a pool.
Does 227 Lochmond Drive have accessible units?
No, 227 Lochmond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Lochmond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Lochmond Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Lochmond Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 227 Lochmond Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 227 Lochmond Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way
Fern Park, FL 32730

Similar Pages

Fern Park 1 BedroomsFern Park 2 Bedrooms
Fern Park Apartments with GymFern Park Cheap Places
Fern Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FL
Conway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity