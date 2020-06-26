All apartments in Fern Park
Home
/
Fern Park, FL
/
170 Laterino Court #110
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

170 Laterino Court #110

170 Laterino Suite 114 Ct · No Longer Available
Location

170 Laterino Suite 114 Ct, Fern Park, FL 32730

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
170 Laterino Court #110 Available 07/06/19 Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Casselberry, FL! - Welcome to Fountain Place, a great place to call home. We are located in the Orlando area near Full Sail University and UCF. Our oversized living spaces feature a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and sunroom! This apartment home has a beautiful faux wood flooring throughout, brand new ceiling fans and is freshly painted with neutral gray to accommodate any interior design style. Our kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances for your entertaining needs! Our community amenities include a swimming pool, car wash area, and an exercise room. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-767-7000 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE JULY 6TH!!

(RLNE4153607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Laterino Court #110 have any available units?
170 Laterino Court #110 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fern Park, FL.
What amenities does 170 Laterino Court #110 have?
Some of 170 Laterino Court #110's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Laterino Court #110 currently offering any rent specials?
170 Laterino Court #110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Laterino Court #110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 Laterino Court #110 is pet friendly.
Does 170 Laterino Court #110 offer parking?
No, 170 Laterino Court #110 does not offer parking.
Does 170 Laterino Court #110 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 Laterino Court #110 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Laterino Court #110 have a pool?
Yes, 170 Laterino Court #110 has a pool.
Does 170 Laterino Court #110 have accessible units?
No, 170 Laterino Court #110 does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Laterino Court #110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 Laterino Court #110 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 170 Laterino Court #110 have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 Laterino Court #110 does not have units with air conditioning.
