Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

170 Laterino Court #110 Available 07/06/19 Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Casselberry, FL! - Welcome to Fountain Place, a great place to call home. We are located in the Orlando area near Full Sail University and UCF. Our oversized living spaces feature a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and sunroom! This apartment home has a beautiful faux wood flooring throughout, brand new ceiling fans and is freshly painted with neutral gray to accommodate any interior design style. Our kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances for your entertaining needs! Our community amenities include a swimming pool, car wash area, and an exercise room. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-767-7000 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE JULY 6TH!!



(RLNE4153607)