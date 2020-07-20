150 Laterino Court #100

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities gym pool

Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Casselberry, FL! - Welcome to Fountain Place, a great place to call home. We are located in the Orlando area near Full Sail University and UCF. This apartment home has a beautiful faux wood flooring in the living room and dining room, washer/dryer hook-ups and a sunroom.



Our community amenities include a swimming pool and an exercise room. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are not permitted at this property. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-258-1332 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOWTH!!



No Pets Allowed



