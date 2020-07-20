All apartments in Fern Park
Find more places like 150 Laterino Court #100.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fern Park, FL
/
150 Laterino Court #100
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

150 Laterino Court #100

150 Laterino Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fern Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

150 Laterino Court, Fern Park, FL 32730

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Casselberry, FL! - Welcome to Fountain Place, a great place to call home. We are located in the Orlando area near Full Sail University and UCF. This apartment home has a beautiful faux wood flooring in the living room and dining room, washer/dryer hook-ups and a sunroom.

Our community amenities include a swimming pool and an exercise room. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Pets are not permitted at this property. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-258-1332 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOWTH!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4931752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Laterino Court #100 have any available units?
150 Laterino Court #100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fern Park, FL.
What amenities does 150 Laterino Court #100 have?
Some of 150 Laterino Court #100's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Laterino Court #100 currently offering any rent specials?
150 Laterino Court #100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Laterino Court #100 pet-friendly?
No, 150 Laterino Court #100 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fern Park.
Does 150 Laterino Court #100 offer parking?
No, 150 Laterino Court #100 does not offer parking.
Does 150 Laterino Court #100 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Laterino Court #100 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Laterino Court #100 have a pool?
Yes, 150 Laterino Court #100 has a pool.
Does 150 Laterino Court #100 have accessible units?
No, 150 Laterino Court #100 does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Laterino Court #100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Laterino Court #100 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Laterino Court #100 have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Laterino Court #100 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way
Fern Park, FL 32730

Similar Pages

Fern Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFern Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fern Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFern Park Cheap Apartments
Fern Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FLHolly Hill, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL
Meadow Woods, FLPoinciana, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLEdgewater, FLUniversity, FLThe Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College