134 Roosevelt Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautifully Upgraded 3BD/2BA Pool Home in Maitland! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,508 sqft pool home is located in the sought after Florida Haven community in Maitland. Upon entry, you'll be greeted by the open floor plan and the light and airy feel in the main living areas as well as a beautiful decorative fireplace. The home features a large kitchen with an island, granite counter tops, 42" cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and stainless steal appliances including the dishwasher, range, range-hood, wine refrigerator, microwave, and refrigerator. The kitchen opens to the dining room and living room area, both of which are spacious and offer plenty of natural light from the numerous windows, rich laminate wood flooring, and french doors leading to the backyard and pool. All bedrooms in this home are carpeted. Both guest bedrooms have well-sized reach in closets. Off to the side of the main living area is one the guest bedrooms. Down the hall from the kitchen area are the other two bedrooms. The guest bedrooms are well-sized with large reach-in closets and easy access to the guest bath. The guest bath is upgraded and features granite counter tops, subway tiling, and tub and shower combination. At the end of the hall is the master bedroom is spacious and and private feel with the en-suite, upgraded full bath and walk-in closet. The master bath has a dual vanity with granite counter tops, subway tiling, and walk-in shower. Outside, the large, fenced and private backyard features a swimming pool- providing a great place to entertain or just relax and enjoy the Florida weather! Rounding out this beautiful Maitland pool home is a 2-car garage, high-end washer and dryer, upgraded light fixtures, and included lawn service and pool service in the monthly rent. This home is just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and major roadways such as SR 436, 17-92, I-4, 408, 417, Maitland Blvd and Maitland Avenue.



ATTENTION: Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



