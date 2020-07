Amenities

air conditioning some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator Property Amenities

mother-in-law suite with private, huge, master bathroom for rent. per month plus deposit. No background check, no application fees, including all utilities: electric, heat, hot water, garbage, sewer, central Air/Heat, private driveway, private entrance, private refrigerator, huge private bathroom, huge back yard, tiled floor for easy cleaning in a great neighborhood. No smoking, no drinking, no drugs, no pet. It wont last long! Hurry! Hurry! Hurry!