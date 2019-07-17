All apartments in Fairview Shores
Find more places like 303 Ohio St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairview Shores, FL
/
303 Ohio St.
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:35 AM

303 Ohio St.

303 Ohio Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairview Shores
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

303 Ohio Street, Fairview Shores, FL 32789
Fairview Shores

Amenities

24hr maintenance
carport
online portal
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3df77a807a ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This 2 bedroom home is on a corner lot ideally located in desirable Winter Park near Park Avenue and Winter Park Village shopping and dining destinations. Features include tile throughout the main living area, a carport, utility room, and large yard. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Ohio St. have any available units?
303 Ohio St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview Shores, FL.
Is 303 Ohio St. currently offering any rent specials?
303 Ohio St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Ohio St. pet-friendly?
No, 303 Ohio St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview Shores.
Does 303 Ohio St. offer parking?
Yes, 303 Ohio St. offers parking.
Does 303 Ohio St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Ohio St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Ohio St. have a pool?
No, 303 Ohio St. does not have a pool.
Does 303 Ohio St. have accessible units?
No, 303 Ohio St. does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Ohio St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Ohio St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Ohio St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Ohio St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairview Shores 2 BedroomsFairview Shores 3 Bedrooms
Fairview Shores Apartments with GarageFairview Shores Cheap Places
Fairview Shores Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FL
Pine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus