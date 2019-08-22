Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fairview Shores
Find more places like 1970 Staunton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fairview Shores, FL
/
1970 Staunton Ave
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:17 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1970 Staunton Ave
1970 Staunton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairview Shores
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
1970 Staunton Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL 32789
Fairview Shores
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Available immed. I can text pictures. Large living room, sun room. Kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. Carport. Washer and dryer on site. Please call or text me for more info. 407-808-9374
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1970 Staunton Ave have any available units?
1970 Staunton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairview Shores, FL
.
What amenities does 1970 Staunton Ave have?
Some of 1970 Staunton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1970 Staunton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1970 Staunton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1970 Staunton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1970 Staunton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1970 Staunton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1970 Staunton Ave offers parking.
Does 1970 Staunton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1970 Staunton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1970 Staunton Ave have a pool?
No, 1970 Staunton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1970 Staunton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1970 Staunton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1970 Staunton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1970 Staunton Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1970 Staunton Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1970 Staunton Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Fairview Shores 2 Bedrooms
Fairview Shores 3 Bedrooms
Fairview Shores Apartments with Garage
Fairview Shores Cheap Places
Fairview Shores Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Maitland, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Apopka, FL
Pine Hills, FL
Wedgefield, FL
Combee Settlement, FL
Tavares, FL
Ponce Inlet, FL
Williamsburg, FL
South Daytona, FL
Edgewater, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus