1970 Staunton Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Available immed. I can text pictures. Large living room, sun room. Kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. Carport. Washer and dryer on site. Please call or text me for more info. 407-808-9374