Fairview Shores, FL
1970 Staunton Ave
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:17 AM

1970 Staunton Ave

1970 Staunton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1970 Staunton Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL 32789
Fairview Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Available immed. I can text pictures. Large living room, sun room. Kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. Carport. Washer and dryer on site. Please call or text me for more info. 407-808-9374

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1970 Staunton Ave have any available units?
1970 Staunton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview Shores, FL.
What amenities does 1970 Staunton Ave have?
Some of 1970 Staunton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1970 Staunton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1970 Staunton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1970 Staunton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1970 Staunton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1970 Staunton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1970 Staunton Ave offers parking.
Does 1970 Staunton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1970 Staunton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1970 Staunton Ave have a pool?
No, 1970 Staunton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1970 Staunton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1970 Staunton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1970 Staunton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1970 Staunton Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1970 Staunton Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1970 Staunton Ave has units with air conditioning.
