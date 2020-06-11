1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This completely renovated Winter Park duplex offers the perfect location being just minutes from the intersection of Orlando & Orange Avenues. Easy access is afforded to downtown Orlando, Florida Hospital's main campus, I-4 and all the dining and entertainment that has made Winter Park one of the most desirable places to live. Inside the home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and a flexible living room/kitchen combination. Included with the lease are all appliances and a private washer and dryer. This home is available for immediate move-in!