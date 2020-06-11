All apartments in Fairview Shores
Find more places like 1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairview Shores, FL
/
1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:13 AM

1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE

1500 Michigan Avenue · (407) 310-8209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fairview Shores
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1500 Michigan Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL 32789
Fairview Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This completely renovated Winter Park duplex offers the perfect location being just minutes from the intersection of Orlando & Orange Avenues. Easy access is afforded to downtown Orlando, Florida Hospital's main campus, I-4 and all the dining and entertainment that has made Winter Park one of the most desirable places to live. Inside the home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and a flexible living room/kitchen combination. Included with the lease are all appliances and a private washer and dryer. This home is available for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE have any available units?
1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE have?
Some of 1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview Shores.
Does 1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairview Shores 2 BedroomsFairview Shores 3 Bedrooms
Fairview Shores Apartments with GarageFairview Shores Cheap Places
Fairview Shores Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FL
Pine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity