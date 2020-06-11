1500 MICHIGAN AVENUE

Amenities
This completely renovated Winter Park duplex offers the perfect location being just minutes from the intersection of Orlando & Orange Avenues. Easy access is afforded to downtown Orlando, Florida Hospital's main campus, I-4 and all the dining and entertainment that has made Winter Park one of the most desirable places to live. Inside the home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and a flexible living room/kitchen combination. Included with the lease are all appliances and a private washer and dryer. This home is available for immediate move-in!