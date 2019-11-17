1420 PLEASANT OAK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Located in College Park, this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with no neighbors to the right. Featuring tile throughout, ceiling fans and the kitchen features an eat in space, perfect for a small dinette and overlooks the living room. Throughout the living space, you will note that there is tile flooring and ceiling fans. Just off the screened in patio, with access from both the living and bedroom, there is a fully fenced in backyard, that is adjacent to a conservation area. Located close to the shoppes and restaurants of College Park and Winter Park, and easy access to I-4, this homes location is ideal. Call today for your private showing. Owner will consider a 6 month lease term.