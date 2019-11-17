All apartments in Fairview Shores
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:59 AM

1420 PLEASANT OAK LANE

1420 Pleasant Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Pleasant Oak Lane, Fairview Shores, FL 32804
Fairview Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in College Park, this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with no neighbors to the right. Featuring tile throughout, ceiling fans and the kitchen features an eat in space, perfect for a small dinette and overlooks the living room.  Throughout the living space, you will note that there is tile flooring and ceiling fans. Just off the screened in patio, with access from both the living and bedroom, there is a fully fenced in backyard, that is adjacent to a conservation area. Located close to the shoppes and restaurants of College Park and Winter Park, and easy access to I-4, this homes location is ideal. Call today for your private showing. Owner will consider a 6 month lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 PLEASANT OAK LANE have any available units?
1420 PLEASANT OAK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview Shores, FL.
What amenities does 1420 PLEASANT OAK LANE have?
Some of 1420 PLEASANT OAK LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 PLEASANT OAK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1420 PLEASANT OAK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 PLEASANT OAK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1420 PLEASANT OAK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview Shores.
Does 1420 PLEASANT OAK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1420 PLEASANT OAK LANE offers parking.
Does 1420 PLEASANT OAK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 PLEASANT OAK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 PLEASANT OAK LANE have a pool?
No, 1420 PLEASANT OAK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1420 PLEASANT OAK LANE have accessible units?
No, 1420 PLEASANT OAK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 PLEASANT OAK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 PLEASANT OAK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 PLEASANT OAK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 PLEASANT OAK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
