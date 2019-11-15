1122 Courtland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

2/1.5 Home In Orlando With Screened-In Porch - Cozy 2-bedroom, 1.5-bath single family home will be available in early October. This property is located north of Fairbanks and south of Lee Road, minutes from I-4, shopping and entertainment! Main house has 2-bedrooms and hall bathroom, living room and eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and range. Laundry room is located off the screened enclosure with its own toilet, which is considered the half bath. Fenced-in backyard. Dogs by owner approval only, no cats. According to public records, the total square footage is 1,408, with 900 square feet being under air. Call or email now for more details!



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Amy Spano

407-896-1200 ext 224



No Cats Allowed



