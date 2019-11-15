All apartments in Fairview Shores
Find more places like 1122 Courtland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairview Shores, FL
/
1122 Courtland Street
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

1122 Courtland Street

1122 Courtland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairview Shores
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1122 Courtland Street, Fairview Shores, FL 32804
Fairview Shores

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
2/1.5 Home In Orlando With Screened-In Porch - Cozy 2-bedroom, 1.5-bath single family home will be available in early October. This property is located north of Fairbanks and south of Lee Road, minutes from I-4, shopping and entertainment! Main house has 2-bedrooms and hall bathroom, living room and eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and range. Laundry room is located off the screened enclosure with its own toilet, which is considered the half bath. Fenced-in backyard. Dogs by owner approval only, no cats. According to public records, the total square footage is 1,408, with 900 square feet being under air. Call or email now for more details!

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Amy Spano
407-896-1200 ext 224

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5147801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Courtland Street have any available units?
1122 Courtland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview Shores, FL.
What amenities does 1122 Courtland Street have?
Some of 1122 Courtland Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 Courtland Street currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Courtland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Courtland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 Courtland Street is pet friendly.
Does 1122 Courtland Street offer parking?
No, 1122 Courtland Street does not offer parking.
Does 1122 Courtland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 Courtland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Courtland Street have a pool?
No, 1122 Courtland Street does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Courtland Street have accessible units?
No, 1122 Courtland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Courtland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 Courtland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1122 Courtland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1122 Courtland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairview Shores 2 Bedroom ApartmentsFairview Shores 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Fairview Shores Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairview Shores Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Fairview Shores Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FLPonce Inlet, FLCombee Settlement, FL
Glencoe, FLMinneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FLViera East, FLCocoa, FLSharpes, FLCypress Gardens, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLMascotte, FLDeltona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus