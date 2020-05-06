531 North Hawley Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!

CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!

CLICK HERE TO APPLY!



This delightful home located in Eustis FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,439sqft! This property boasts great curb appeal with lots of mature trees, chic window shutters, and carport! Upon entering this fantastic home, you will enter the spacious Living Area with an abundance of natural light. Open Kitchen and Dining Area provides a very functional layout. Lg Master Bedrooms has double doors which lead out to the backyard patio. All additional bedrooms are a good size. Carpet throughout the bedrooms, with tile floor in the main living areas and bathrooms. The backyard has charming screened-in covered porch and an incredible mossy oak tree! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.