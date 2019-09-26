415 Cardinal St.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly accessible

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AFFORDABLE RENTAL IN EUSTIS WITH LARGE YARD

415 CARDINAL STREET

EUSTIS, FL 32726

Rent: $700/month

2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom

Nice large yard and affordable rental home in Eustis. Comes with washer/dryer hookups and ready for immediate move-in. PETS ARE WELCOME



This home is offered for rent and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.



There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $800, administration fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one months rent. The advertised rent price reflects a discount of $50 for setting up ACH automatic rent payments on your tenant portal. If you dont set up automatic rent payments, the rent will be $50/month higher. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.



This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.



