CHARMING 1/1 RENTAL is CLEAN with large living area, dining area and a room that could be used as a den/office. This rental is located on the second floor. A large screened-in and enclosed lanai has your washer and dryer which are included with the rental. Close to downtown Eustis, dining and shopping as well as Lake Eustis and Trout Lake. Non smoking. No pets. $1000 Deposit plus first month's rent.