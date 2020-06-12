/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
166 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Estero, FL
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
16 Units Available
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1097 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
19 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1173 sqft
Our luxury apartments in Estero, FL, are light, bright, and extraordinarily spacious, featuring stylish features and designer details throughout.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204
10126 Villagio Palms Way, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1495 sqft
Here's your chance! Stunning luxury coach home at Villagio! This top floor unit offers a spacious 2 bedroom plus den/loft, 2 bath floorplan - PERFECT FOR PRIVACY! You'll love the large master suite with his/her closets, his/her vanities, and
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10017 Villagio Gardens Ln Unit 204
10017 Villagio Gardens Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1667 sqft
Rarely Available MOST POPULAR Milan Model! This home is a HUGE Two bedroom plus den, 2 bath, with one car attached garage luxury carriage home on the second floor! Enjoy a perfect split bedroom floorplan with spacious den/loft area, breakfast bar,
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
20050 Barletta Ln Unit 216
20050 Barletta Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
WOW! Here is your chance! Gorgeous END unit condo at Bella Terra! This spacious 2 bedroom PLUS den, 2 bath condo is conveniently located on the first floor and offers many upgrades and a spectacular lake view! You'll also enjoy all of the many
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23520 Walden Center Dr Apt 308
23520 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1239 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo on the 3rd floor features an open floor plan, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a living room with arched openings, laminate flooring and views of the pond.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
19960 Barletta LN
19960 Barletta Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1055 sqft
Fully furnished and turnkey 1st floor condo available for shortterm and annual rentals.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
20573 Candlewood Hollow
20573 Candlewood Hollow, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Beautifully decorated carriage home. A perfect get-away....this beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath with den and attached garage fully furnished carriage home, is located in the desirable bundled golf community of Villages at Country Creek.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
20804 Bantams Roost
20804 Bantams Roost, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
Beautiful single family pool home in the bundled golf community of Country Creek Home is booked January through April 2020
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
20559 Candlewood
20559 Candlewood Holw, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
If you are looking for a getaway, this is the place for you. this beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath with den and attached garages is fully furnished. it is located in the desirable bundled golf community of Country Creek.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
20700 Persimmon PL
20700 Persimmon Place, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautifully decorated 2 bed, 2 bath with den, den has murphy bed. Beautiful leaded glass pane entry door opens to a spacious open floor plan. Kitchen has been updated with new appliances, and granite countertop.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3624 Stone WAY
3624 Stone Way, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE 2020! ! ! Updated and Beautifully furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath Villa style home in Fountain Lakes available on a short term rental basis.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
20281 Estero Gardens CIR
20281 Estero Gardens Circle, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Complete turnkey 2 bedroom plus den in the "Villagio" The Villagio offers 24 hour guarded gate entry with two pools (one a resort style) and a jacuzzi, a town center including 54 seat movie theatre, Café, Fitness center, Library, Clubroom and Tennis
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
Green
3160 Seasons Way, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor, 2 bedroom condo in The Greens at Fountain Lakes in Estero! Fully furnished and turnkey with a private screened-in balcony.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
20935 Island Sound CIR
20935 Island Sound Circle, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
This tropical oasis is a must see! Situated in the desirable Pelican Sound Community, this 2 bedroom + den, 1st floor corner unit condo (den has been converted into a 3rd bedroom) has a lot to offer.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
20081 Barletta LN
20081 Barletta Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1055 sqft
Beautiful 2bd/2bth preserve view fully furnished condo available for either seasonal or annual lease.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
13625 Lucera CT
13625 Lucera Court, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
This lovely 2 bedroom villa is located in the highly sought after gated, Bella Terra community in the hub of Southwest Florida. The home boasts wood floors and a cozy screened-in lanai.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
20265 Royal Villagio CT
20265 Royal Villagio Court, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1048 sqft
Just what you would expect from the Tropical SWFL lifestyle. This condo boasts 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms and your own attached 1 car garage.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
13600 Lucera CT
13600 Lucera Court, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
This lovely 2 bedroom + den villa is located in the highly sought after gated, Bella Terra community in the hub of Southwest Florida.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23600 Walden Center DR
23600 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
LOCATION, LOCATION** In the heart of Estero!! This large unit is conveniently located across from Coconut Point and short drive to beaches, Gulf Coast Town Center, Miromar Outlets, FGCU...
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
20061 Barletta LN
20061 Barletta Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Bella Terra!! Fully-furnished, turnkey boasting beautiful modern decor and furnishings.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
20611 Country Creek DR
20611 Country Creek Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
This 1st Floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Fully-Furnished Condo is located in The Villages at Country Creek in Estero.
