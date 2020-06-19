9209 Spring Run BLVD

Amenities

GOLF MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED! Live in the beautiful Lifestyle Community of Spring Run at the Brooks in Bonita Springs, FL. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo offers SE views of the lake and golf course. Natural lighting throughout, completely updated and freshly painted, professionally landscaped in both the front and the back of condo. Split bedroom floor plan with master bedroom overlooking the lake, spacious great room opens to the lanai for enjoyable sunsets and entertaining. Located near the community pool and the award-winning amenities of Spring Run at the Brooks. Amenities include an 11,700 sq. ft. Mediterranean style clubhouse for casual and fine dining, heated community pool, four tennis courts, fitness center, private championship golf course, and an active year round social calendar. The golf course has a full service club, par 72 with five tees available for all levels, aquatic driving range, putting green, and pro shop. Unfurnished annual lease available or relocation lease of 6-9 months.