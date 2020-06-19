All apartments in Estero
Find more places like 9209 Spring Run BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Estero, FL
/
9209 Spring Run BLVD
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:12 PM

9209 Spring Run BLVD

9209 Spring Run Boulevard · (239) 910-1180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Estero
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

9209 Spring Run Boulevard, Estero, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2005 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
putting green
tennis court
GOLF MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED! Live in the beautiful Lifestyle Community of Spring Run at the Brooks in Bonita Springs, FL. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo offers SE views of the lake and golf course. Natural lighting throughout, completely updated and freshly painted, professionally landscaped in both the front and the back of condo. Split bedroom floor plan with master bedroom overlooking the lake, spacious great room opens to the lanai for enjoyable sunsets and entertaining. Located near the community pool and the award-winning amenities of Spring Run at the Brooks. Amenities include an 11,700 sq. ft. Mediterranean style clubhouse for casual and fine dining, heated community pool, four tennis courts, fitness center, private championship golf course, and an active year round social calendar. The golf course has a full service club, par 72 with five tees available for all levels, aquatic driving range, putting green, and pro shop. Unfurnished annual lease available or relocation lease of 6-9 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9209 Spring Run BLVD have any available units?
9209 Spring Run BLVD has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9209 Spring Run BLVD have?
Some of 9209 Spring Run BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9209 Spring Run BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
9209 Spring Run BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9209 Spring Run BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 9209 Spring Run BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 9209 Spring Run BLVD offer parking?
No, 9209 Spring Run BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 9209 Spring Run BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9209 Spring Run BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9209 Spring Run BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 9209 Spring Run BLVD has a pool.
Does 9209 Spring Run BLVD have accessible units?
No, 9209 Spring Run BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 9209 Spring Run BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9209 Spring Run BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9209 Spring Run BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9209 Spring Run BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9209 Spring Run BLVD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr
Estero, FL 33928
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy
Estero, FL 33928
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way
Estero, FL 33928
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr
Estero, FL 33928

Similar Pages

Estero 1 BedroomsEstero 2 Bedrooms
Estero Apartments with GymEstero Pet Friendly Places
Estero Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity