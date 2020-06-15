All apartments in Estero
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:13 PM

8721 Piazza Del Lago CIR

8721 Piazza Del Lago Circle · (239) 851-1947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8721 Piazza Del Lago Circle, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1612 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Two bedroom plus den second floor coach home available immediately. Gourmet kitchen with plenty of storage, granite counters. This open floorplan has windows in every room making it a very light and bright unit. Tiled throughout living area. Deep soaking tub in second bathroom and a large walk in shower in the master bath. The picture of the great Room , furnished is from another listing, but wanted to show the floorplan and layout of furniture. The master bedroom has a Juliette Balcony and the great room has a lanai with lake and palm trees view. Right outside your door is the Enclave pool. This Mediterranean style resort community has five pools, two are lagoon style with rock grotto waterfalls, spa, screened lap pool, 5 har tru tennis courts with full time tennis pro, fitness center with full time fitness director, full time activity director, bocce ball, fishing piers, walking and jogging paths, clubhouse, library and the best part, walk to the Coconut Point Mall, just 12 miles to International airport, and minutes to the beautiful beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8721 Piazza Del Lago CIR have any available units?
8721 Piazza Del Lago CIR has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8721 Piazza Del Lago CIR have?
Some of 8721 Piazza Del Lago CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8721 Piazza Del Lago CIR currently offering any rent specials?
8721 Piazza Del Lago CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8721 Piazza Del Lago CIR pet-friendly?
No, 8721 Piazza Del Lago CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 8721 Piazza Del Lago CIR offer parking?
No, 8721 Piazza Del Lago CIR does not offer parking.
Does 8721 Piazza Del Lago CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8721 Piazza Del Lago CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8721 Piazza Del Lago CIR have a pool?
Yes, 8721 Piazza Del Lago CIR has a pool.
Does 8721 Piazza Del Lago CIR have accessible units?
No, 8721 Piazza Del Lago CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 8721 Piazza Del Lago CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8721 Piazza Del Lago CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8721 Piazza Del Lago CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8721 Piazza Del Lago CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
