8601 Via Rapallo DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool bocce court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym pool media room sauna tennis court

Gorgeous long lake and fountain southern views from the great room, master bedroom and lanai, Just purchased never been rented, everything in nicely furnished and new! King size bed in Master, Queen in second bedroom and queen sleeper sofa in third bedroom. Kitchen made for entertaining, Great Room with panoramic views, master bedroom off lanai with and master bath featuring a large walk in shower, duel sinks. Rapallo is a Mediterranean Style resort community with 5 star amenities, Pools, fitness center, tennis, bocce ball, walking and jogging paths clubhouse, library, sauna and the best part walk to the Coconut Point Mall with all the restaurants, specialty stores, movie theater, 12 miles from airport 20 minutes to the beautiful beaches of southwest Florida. Rent Off season or Season. 4 month minium for season