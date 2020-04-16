All apartments in Estero
8601 Via Rapallo DR

8601 Via Rapallo Drive · (239) 851-1947
Location

8601 Via Rapallo Drive, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1836 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
sauna
tennis court
Gorgeous long lake and fountain southern views from the great room, master bedroom and lanai, Just purchased never been rented, everything in nicely furnished and new! King size bed in Master, Queen in second bedroom and queen sleeper sofa in third bedroom. Kitchen made for entertaining, Great Room with panoramic views, master bedroom off lanai with and master bath featuring a large walk in shower, duel sinks. Rapallo is a Mediterranean Style resort community with 5 star amenities, Pools, fitness center, tennis, bocce ball, walking and jogging paths clubhouse, library, sauna and the best part walk to the Coconut Point Mall with all the restaurants, specialty stores, movie theater, 12 miles from airport 20 minutes to the beautiful beaches of southwest Florida. Rent Off season or Season. 4 month minium for season

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8601 Via Rapallo DR have any available units?
8601 Via Rapallo DR has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8601 Via Rapallo DR have?
Some of 8601 Via Rapallo DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8601 Via Rapallo DR currently offering any rent specials?
8601 Via Rapallo DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8601 Via Rapallo DR pet-friendly?
No, 8601 Via Rapallo DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 8601 Via Rapallo DR offer parking?
No, 8601 Via Rapallo DR does not offer parking.
Does 8601 Via Rapallo DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8601 Via Rapallo DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8601 Via Rapallo DR have a pool?
Yes, 8601 Via Rapallo DR has a pool.
Does 8601 Via Rapallo DR have accessible units?
No, 8601 Via Rapallo DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8601 Via Rapallo DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8601 Via Rapallo DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8601 Via Rapallo DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8601 Via Rapallo DR does not have units with air conditioning.
