8601 Piazza Del Lago CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST 2020 for an annual lease. Rarely available end unit ground floor 3/2 coach home. Tastefully upgraded and painted in neutral colors. Formal Dining Room, Large Great Room and a gourmet kitchen made for entertaining. Single car garage has ample storage. Beautiful lake and fountain views with a southern exposure from the lanai. This unit is located in the ENCLAVE section of Rapallo which puts you just steps to the Coconut Point Mall. Not only can you use the community pool, lakehouse, grills right outside your door but also all the amenites within Rapallo.

These amenities include two lagoon style pools,spa,clubhouse, library,5 har tru tennis courts, tennis pro, bocce ball, fitness center with full time fitness director, full time activity director, fishing piers, jogging and bike paths and more. Truly resort style living at this Mediterranean theme community.