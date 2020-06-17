8573 Via Garibaldi CIR

Amenities

Resort Lifestyle at it's finest! Rapallo at Coconut Point is an amenity rich community located in the heart of SW Florida. With tennis, bocce, basketball, lap pool, fitness center, fishing and an abundance of social activities, there's something for everyone! You'll enjoy breathtaking sunsets sitting on the lanai while the gentle afternoon breeze stirs the palm trees outside. This well appointed two bedroom/two bath condo has under building assigned and guest parking. Being on the third floor gives you an expansive view looking over the rooftops of the community. Walking distance to Coconut Point mall is only one of the plusses. Rapallo is close to beautiful beaches and conveniently a short distance to the airport. Available from March 1st 2019.